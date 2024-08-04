Las Vegas Raiders End Week 2 of Training Camp With a Scrimmage
The Las Vegas Raiders finished off their second week of training camp with a team scrimmage, its first of training camp. Since the Raiders are not going to be doing any joint practices, this was a important day for the team, both on offense and defense.
Coach Antonio Pierce said they think it will be more beneficial if the Raiders do not have any practices with other NFL teams. The Raiders have one of the best defenses in the league, and that will challenge the offense every day in practice and in the scrimmages.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the Las Vegas Raiders first scrimmage on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It was a complete disappointment, offensively," Carpenter said. "In every single way, the defense dominated this. First string, second string, third string. The young pups, they dominated it. And it was a very disappointing performance by the offense. It was completely uninspired.
" ... Gardner started with the 1s. And Aidan O'Connell traded back and forth. None of the three -- first, second, or third-string quarterbacks were good. ... Outside of Jakobi Meyers, there has not been one wide receiver this entire camp that just looked great. Jakobi has just looked like the best player on the roster.
" ... This was a gut check. ... They have to make a statement now. They have to come out and say, 'We had a bad scrimmage ... that is not us.' And I want to see them playing furious. Just make plays. I thought Alexander Mattison did well. I thought Zeus [Zamir White] did some things well. Overall, it was disappointing. It was not Raiders football."
"It was like the offense was literally like, 'What is going to happen bad now?' That is when you need your quarterback, to get fired up. That is when you need your quarterback to say enough of this. We are not doing this. That is the vocalness that you needed to see. I wanted to see a wide receiver get chewed for dropping an unbelievable ball. Or a guy to get chewed for jumping offside or lining up wrong. ... That is part of that position, you have to be demanding. And they just trot off the field. Unacceptable."
