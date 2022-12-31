Previewing Week 17 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their worst fantasy football outings in last Saturday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It wasn't the usual stars who put up the highest numbers for the Las Vegas Raiders in fantasy football last weekend.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller led the way, a combination that we might have only seen post solid numbers last season since they were injured earlier this year.

Here's how the Raiders performed in Week 16 of fantasy football and where they are projected to end up on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers:

Derek Carr

Derek Carr had one of his worst outings of the year in what was his final game this NFL season

The three-time Pro Bowler threw for only 174 yards and a touchdown while throwing three interceptions in the Christmas Eve loss.

Carr finished with just 6.36 PPR fantasy points.

Davante Adams

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams registered only 15 yards on two receptions, good enough for 3.5 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects the Pro Bowler to record 17.12 points against the 49ers.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs posted 44 rushing yards and six receiving yards in Saturday's loss. He finished with six PPR fantasy points.

Jacobs is projected by ESPN to register 13.71 points on Sunday.

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow led the team in PPR fantasy points with 14.2 after tallying 42 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

ESPN projects the former Pro Bowler to record 6.32 points this weekend.

Darren Waller

Tight end Darren Waller produced one of his better games of the season last weekend, finishing with 58 receiving yards. He totaled 9.8 PPR fantasy points on the day.

Waller is projected by ESPN to record 9.49 points on Sunday.

