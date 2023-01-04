Previewing Week 18 of Fantasy Football For the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is one that fantasy football owners may want to look at for next season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined the rest of the club's offensive threats as a top contributor in fantasy football for Week 17.

Here's what he and the rest of those assets are expected to do in the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Jarrett Stidham

Jarrett Stidham had about as dominant of a starting debut as one can have in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The fourth-year QB posted 26 PPR fantasy points, a result of his 365 passing yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN projects Stidham to record 12.64 points on Saturday.

Davante Adams

Raiders star wideout Davante Adams was the team's highest fantasy performer in Week 17.

Adams finished Sunday's contest with 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns, good for 34.3 PPR fantasy points.

He is projected by ESPN to tally 17.12 points against Kansas City.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs ran for 69 yards and a touchdown while also recording 26 receiving yards in Sunday's matchup. He wound up with 19.5 PPR fantasy points.

The Pro-Bowler is projected by ESPN to post 13.71 points in Week 18.

Darren Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller left his mark yet again, finishing Sunday's game with 16.2 PPR fantasy points, which came from 72 receiving yards and a touchdown.

ESPN projects Waller to total 9.49 points against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson was back among the best fantasy football kickers in Week 17, having registered 12 PPR fantasy points after making two extra points and two field goals, his longest coming from 57 yards out.

Carlson is projected by ESPN to record 7.7 points against Kansas City.

