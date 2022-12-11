Reviewing Week 14 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had yet another strong offensive showing in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As for the rest of the offense, it was a mediocre showing at best, and it was evident on the fantasy football scoresheet.

Here's how Jacobs and the rest of the key offensive contributors performed in Week 14 of fantasy football:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finished with a shocking 2.58 PPR fantasy points in the Silver and Black's loss on Thursday.

He threw for just 137 yards and also recorded two interceptions.

Davante Adams

Adams registered 71 receiving yards on just three receptions on Thursday.

The performance was enough for just 10.1 PPR fantasy points, his third-lowest mark of the season.

Josh Jacobs

Just days after his best outing of the season, Jacobs ran for 99 yards and a touchdown and also added 15 receiving yards in Week 14.

He finished with 19.4 PPR fantasy points.

Mack Hollins

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins posted 8.2 PPR fantasy points on Thursday after tallying 40 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards on Thursday.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders star kicker Daniel Carlson made three field goals and an extra point on Thursday.

He ended up with 12 PPR fantasy points.

