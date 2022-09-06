Raiders' Fantasy Football Projections Ahead of Week 1

The 2022-23 NFL season is officially just two days away, which means the long-standing tradition of fantasy football is also set to kick off for the tens of millions of participants around the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been well represented in fantasy football in recent seasons, but this season could be the team's most dominating in recent memory, what with additions like wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Clelin Ferrel set to elevate the Raiders' defense, along with a healthy Darren Waller returning to the receiving mix.

Here are where the Raiders' primary stars stand in ESPN's fantasy football rankings ahead of the 2022-23 season:

Davante Adams

Adams is the only Raider ranked in ESPN's top-20 fantasy players, as the wide receiver holds the No. 11 spot with a total-point projection of 253.85.

The total is nearly 100 points less than his total at the end of last season.

ESPN has the wideout completing just under 100 receptions (97) compared to last season's mark of 123. He is anticipated to record 1,156 receiving yards on the season.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is the only other non-quarterback member of the Silver and Black who is projected by ESPN to tally at least 200 fantasy points. After his total of 226.0 last season, he is anticipated to put up 209.76 fantasy points this year.

ESPN has the Pro-Bowl running back rushing for 882 rushing yards on 210 carries, compared to his rushing-yard total of 872 on 217 carries last season.

Darren Waller

ESPN has Waller ranked No. 4 among NFL tight ends in its fantasy projections for this season.

The star tight end is projected to answer what was a limited 2021 season with a fantasy-point total of 188.03. He's expected to record 882 receiving yards on 69 receptions.

Derek Carr

Carr is ranked at No. 14 among NFL quarterbacks on ESPN's fantasy football projections for this season.

The veteran QB is predicted to pass his fantasy-point total of 256.96 from last season with a total of 260.95 in the 2022-23 season.

ESPN has Carr registering 4,198 passing yards and 27 touchdowns on 386 completions this season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter