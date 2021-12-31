Raiders to Look for in Fantasy Football Week 17

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson are anticipated to be the top Raider Fantasy Football vs, Indianapolis Colts

The NFL regular season is nearing an end, and with it, Fantasy Football is coming to a close as well.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Foster Moreau had solid Fantasy performances in Week 16, as Jacobs recorded 10.4 non-PPR points and Moreau tallied 6.7, which was good for the 11th most at his position.

Jacobs ran for 129 yards on 27 carries, while Moreau led the team in receiving yards with 67.

Jacobs is expected to have another decent outing on the Fantasy boards this week, as he is slotted at No. 14 in the ESPN Week 17 non-PPR rankings for running backs. He's projected to record 11.11 points.

Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson is also anticipated to perform well in Fantasy this weekend. ESPN has him ranked at No. 18 for kickers, and he's projected to put up 7.09 non-PPR points. He recorded 6.0 in Week 16, making a field goal and two extra points.

Other Raider Fantasy Football performances in Week 16 included quarterback Derek Carr's underperforming 9.5 non-PPR points and wide receiver Zay Jones' 5.0 points.

Las Vegas star tight end Darren Waller still ranks at No. 5 in ESPN's non-PPR rankings for tight ends in Week 17 despite being listed as out once again.

Fantasy Football championships are on the line with each remaining week. It might be time to make some last-minute moves with more and more players missing these final two regular-season games. Jacobs and Moreau could be reliable options to add to your roster this week.

