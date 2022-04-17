Examining the Raiders' Potential Fifth-Year Options

The Las Vegas Raiders have three potential fifth-year options to consider before May 2.

The May 2 deadline for NFL teams to make decisions on fifth-year options is nearly two weeks away. This offseason, the Raiders have three options to consider.

The Raiders' first-round 2019 NFL Draft picks, running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and safety Johnathan Abram, are all eligible for a fifth-year option.

A fifth-year option allows teams to keep a player drafted in the first round on a five-year contract as opposed to a four-year. The decision can be officially made after the player's final regular-season game of his third year until the May 2 deadline.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was selected by the Raiders with the 24th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's been the team's main running back since then, but the former Pro-Bowler's numbers noticeably declined last season. After back-to-back 1,000-plus rushing seasons in his first two years, Jacobs rushed for almost 200 fewer yards than in 2020.

Since recording almost 90 rushing yards per game in his rookie season, the running back's average decreased exponentially the following two seasons.

A case can be made for the need for Las Vegas to extend the option to Jacobs, but the organization might not view his decline as a high-level risk.

Jacobs faces a potential $8 million fifth-year option.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell was drafted by the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The edge rusher had a solid rookie campaign, having totaled 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures, and 38 combined tackles.

Ferrell saw another season as a full-time starter, but he didn't start a single game this past season, seeing the field for 200 fewer snaps than he did the previous season.

With the addition of Chandler Jones and the return of one of the league's best young edge rushers, Maxx Crosby, that lack of playing time likely will remain for Ferrell in 2022. A fifth-year option is all but out of the question.

Ferrell faces a potential $11.5 million fifth-year option.

Johnathan Abram

Abram was selected by the Raiders as the 27th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since missing the rest of his rookie season after suffering an injury in his first NFL game, Abram has been a consistent starter in the Raiders' secondary.

Despite this, the safety's coverage has not been ideal the last two seasons, and new addition Duron Harmon could certainly challenge the 25-year-old for his starting spot.

Abram faces a potential $7.9 million fifth-year option.

