Former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Sues NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach is suing the NFL saying he was "forced out of his job:".

Former Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL.’

The lawsuit was filed at the Eight Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner of McDonald Carano, released a statement after the lawsuit was filed.

"The complaint alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job," Hosmer-Henner said.

"There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden's emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders' season."

The lawsuit also states the NFL pressured the Raiders to terminate Gruden and "intimated that further documents would become public if Gruden was not fired."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy called Gruden's allegations "entirely meritless" and the NFL "will vigorously defend against these claims."

Gruden’s email was uncovered from 650,000 emails the NFL went through as part of the workplace misconduct against the Washington Football Team.

