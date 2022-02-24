Raiders Season Review: Foster Moreau

The Las Vegas Raiders backup tight end Foster Moreau had his first extended period to be a starter last season.

Las Vegas Raiders third-year tight end Foster Moreau had shown glimpses of potential in the role he had the last two years.

The former fourth-round pick had been serviceable as a backup to Pro Bowler Darren Waller.

When Waller was injured in the Raiders' win over the Dallas Cowboys o9n Thanksgiving, it presented the biggest opportunity of Moreau's young career.

As long as Waller would be out, Moreau would be the Raiders' No. 1 option at tight end, but it was more of a mixed bag in execution.

Moreau did post career highs in targets, yards, and catches, having 30 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

During the period when Waller was out, despite playing nearly all of the team's offensive snaps on a weekly basis, Moreau wasn't able to make a huge impact.

Moreau was able to make plays in two of the Raiders' key wins during that stretch, having a total of 11 catches and 132 yards against the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Outside of those two games, he didn't have any more than 34 yards in any game when he was the team's primary tight end.

The argument can be made that Moreau still hasn't reached his ceiling of play, but it's clear the offense with him instead of Waller drops off.

Perhaps new head coach Josh McDaniels will be able to unlock more plays for him, as he has experience running successful offenses that heavily employ two tight ends.

At the very least, he should remain a useful backup heading into the last year of his contract.

