Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No.2

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping the run and making plays in coverage.

On a San Francisco 49ers defense that's filled with talent, it can be argued that linebacker Fred Warner is the heart of that unit.

While he hasn't picked off a lot of passes, there's arguably been no better coverage linebacker in the NFL since Warner entered the league in 2018.

In his first three seasons, Warner didn't allow more than a 66.2 percent completion rate in coverage, not giving up many big plays.

Warner reached his current apex in 2020, where quarterbacks who threw his way accumulated a paltry 69.7 QB rating.

Coincidentally, or maybe not, 2020 was also the year that Warner finished as PFF's highest rated linebacker in the NFL.

Warner also made his only Pro Bowl appearance and was a First-Team All-Pro.

In addition, Warner followed that up with ranking as PFF's fourth-best linebacker last season, leading the way for a 49ers defense that ranked in the top-10 in both fewest yards and points allowed.

Last season, Warner also recorded a career-high 137 total tackles, and he hasn't had fewer than 118 tackles in any of his four career seasons.

Warner has also stayed durable, missing only one game in four seasons, and not missing any of the 49ers six playoff games in two of the last three years.

He's become one of the few linebackers in the league who is capable of affecting all facets of the game at an All-Pro level.

Having that kind of piece allows the 49er defense the ability to matchup well with any team, even one that has a deep arsenal of offensive weapons.

The Raiders fall into that category, and with having to play the 49ers late in the season at home this year, they should expect to get the best of Warner in what could be a pivotal game for both teams.

