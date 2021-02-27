Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency Preview: J.J. Watt

Possibly a future Hall of Fame member, J.J. Watt would be a huge big-name signing for the Las Vegas Raiders

It’s not too often that a player with three Defensive Player of the Year awards hits the open market.

That’s the case this year with defensive end J.J. Watt being released from the Houston Texans.

Once considered to be among the best players in the league, Watt arguably has a Hall of Fame resume already.

In addition to the three DOPY's, he’s a five-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First-Team All-Pro.

He has five seasons with at least 10.5 sacks or more, with his last double-digit sack season coming in 2018 with 16.

For his career, he has 101 sacks and also 172 tackles for loss.

He has seen some decline in recent seasons. Injuries have a lot to do with that, as he’s only played in all 16 games twice in the last five seasons.

One of those was in 2018 when he 16 sacks and was last named an All-Pro.

The other was last season when he was one of only two defensive linemen to play over 1,000 snaps.

He did only have 5 sacks, the lowest total that Watt has had over a full season.

Even with that slight decline, sites like Pro Football Focus (PFF) still have rated Watt very highly.

Last year he was rated as the seventh-best edge defender in the league and has been in the top ten for the last three years.

It shows the impact that he’s still capable of making even if he’s not at his hall of fame peak like he was back in 2012-2015.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, there were one of the worst teams when it came to generating pressure last season.

Adding Watt would provide an immediate upgrade and his presence would likely make life a lot easier for ends like Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

