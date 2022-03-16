Brandon Facyson Heading to the Indianapolis Colts

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson has agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost another piece to free agency this week.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Facyson made nine starts for Las Vegas last season, recording 55 tackles and his first career interception.

The Raiders picked up the 27-year-old cornerback in October of 2021 after he was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent the first three seasons of his professional career with Los Angeles, where he made four starts.

In his first start for the Raiders, Facyson led the team in solo tackles with seven in Las Vegas' Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He would record seven solo tackles again in the Raiders' crucial victory over the Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

Facyson will once again be playing under Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached the cornerbacks while with the Raiders and Chargers.

