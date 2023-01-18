Raiders' 2023 Free Agent Class: Josh Jacobs

After leading the NFL in rushing yards and posting the best numbers of his young career, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is in line for a big pay day. Whether it comes from the Raiders or another team, it’s no doubt that he’s earned a long-term contract with significant guaranteed money.

The question then becomes, does general manager Dave Ziegler believe it’s a good investment to pay a running back a guaranteed contract over multiple years? It’s a question he’ll have to answer himself, and it won’t be easy, as Jacobs’ market will be large. As we continue our free agency previews and break down each of the Raiders’ notable free agents, today we’re going to look at the most notable Raider to expectedly hit the open market, Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders drafted Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the same draft in which they selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Jacobs put together an excellent senior season at Alabama for the Crimson Tide, rushing for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead them to a National Championship appearance. In his rookie season with the Raiders, Jacobs quickly established himself as one of the offensive stars on the team, rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games.

Over the next three seasons, Jacobs would rush for 3,590 yards and 33 touchdowns. This past season, Jacobs led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards, posting career highs in rushing attempts, yards per carry, and receiving yards.

There has been a push over the past few years in football that has devalued the running back position and has discouraged teams from spending big on the position, whether it be taking one in the first round of the draft, or signing a running back to a long-term contract in free agency, due to their short lifespan of elite play. Jacobs is still only 24 years old, however, and should still have plenty left in the tank to offer the Raiders.

Jacobs has said he would like to come back to Las Vegas, but that a deal would have to ‘make sense.’ This likely means he is going to want a multi-year contract. The Raiders could franchise tag Jacobs, but it’s most likely he earns a long-term deal, whether that comes from the Raiders or another team is yet to be seen.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

