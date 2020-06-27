RaiderMaven
Raiders Receive Good Grades for Free Agent Signings

Darin Alexander Baydoun

With the NFL Draft and free agency having all ended but still time before training camps begin, there is still plenty of time to evaluate the team’s collective offseason, including the Las Vegas Raiders. Like many teams, the Raiders had several needs entering the offseason, the most crucial being to overhaul the wide receiver position and to give their defense a needed influx of talent. Luckily for Raider fans, they were mainly able to do both.

In regards to the Raiders free agency class, they received mostly positive grades from the media for their signings, possibly none more so than the signings of linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. Signed to three-year deals, the signings addressed what was arguably the Raiders weakest spot on what was a below-average defense las season.

The move to sign Littleton, in particular, has gotten close to universal praise, with sites like NBC Sports and Bleacher Report giving the signing an A grade. The main reasons being that Littleton’s superior coverage ability (six interceptions in the last three years and 26 passes defended, the latter being the most by any linebacker the previous three years), helps shore up the middle of the Raiders pass defense. In the last six years, Raiders linebackers only have five interceptions, which shows that Littleton should have an immediate impact.

A monster move was going after and signing cornerback Prince Amukamara. He is a seasoned veteran who instantly upgraded the team. He is not only a veteran, but a substantial force in the defensive back meeting rooms and will be a great mentor for such a young, but talented group.

Those weren’t the only moves the Raiders made, of course. They worked to shore up their defensive line by signing former Dallas Cowboy Maliek Collins. Carl Nassib improved their depth at safety with Damarious Randall, who has 14 career interceptions. Jeff Heath signed veteran tight end Jason Witten and brought in former Eagles slot receiver Nelson Agholor. One signing that did catch headlines though, was the signing of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota as the team’s new backup quarterback.

Mariota has flashed when healthy. He is certainly more than qualified as a backup.  Mariota could have the opportunity to do what  Ryan Tannehill did to him last season and fill in as the new starter should Derek Carr get injured. At the very least, he’ll serve as an experienced hand to have in reserve, and Raider Maven has already discussed the benefit to Carr and Mariota to compete every day.. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

