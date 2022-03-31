Former Fresno State Coach Says 'Sky is the Limit' for Carr, Adams

Former Fresno State Coach Tim DeRuyter is high on what Derek Carr and Davante Adams can do for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The most interesting narrative that comes with the Las Vegas Raiders' acquisition of five-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is his reunion with quarterback Derek Carr.

The two played together for two seasons (2012-13) at Fresno State, where they played under former head coach Tim DeRuyter.

DeRuyter came onto the scene prior to Carr's junior year. The coach recalled Carr and Adams' connection forming before the 2012 season even started. The two even roomed together during road games.

"I had the feeling that Derek saw that Davante was different, which is why he wanted to room with him and develop that relationship," DeRuyter said, per Raiders.com. "Derek always had that unbelievable work ethic, spent the time studying, spent the time drilling. Davante was trying to find his way and had some really good players ahead of him, so he knew he had to work. I can still remember back early on, getting on him pretty good. And as a young player, Davante looked at me like, 'Why are getting on me Coach?'

"One day, I pulled him aside after practice and said, 'Look, you've got a special talent. I'm going to coach you harder than a walk-on receiver who I'd let get away with some stuff because you've got such an upside. Understand the attention you're getting from me is because I see something in you. You're going to be special.'

"And once I had that conversation with him, when we would coach him hard, he understood it. I think from there he grew and kept pushing himself and pushing himself. That chemistry between the two of them was because they were both guys that weren't going to settle for being good. They wanted to be great. They just kept pushing themselves."

DeRuyter is confident that his two former college stars will demonstrate the same chemistry they displayed for the Bulldogs.

"The sky is the limit. Those two guys have a special chemistry," DeRuyter said. "They're lifelong best buds, and now to be on that same team and train together and be able to compete at the highest level as teammates, I see them both taking their games and elevating it.

"To me, I'm really fired up to see that happen."

