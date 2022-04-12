Raiders Updated Full 2022 NFL Draft Order

The Raiders 2022 NFL Draft order is set after some offseason moves by general manager Dave Ziegler.

With some offseason moves made by new general manager Dave Ziegler, the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders draft picks have also moved slightly.

The biggest change was after the blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers for Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. The trade was announced on March 18. In return, the Silver and Black sent their first and second-round picks to Green Bay.

The Silver and Black’s first draft pick for the 2022 NFL Draft will happen in the third round with the 86th overall pick.

Other draft moves include receiving an extra fifth-round pick from the New England Patriots after the Trent Brown trade in 2021. That trade was announced on March 19, 2021. The Raiders also sent a seventh-round pick to New England.

The Silver and Black then gained a seventh-round pick after trading Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman to the Carolina Panthers. That trade was announced on August 25, 2021. The Raiders also sent a sixth-round pick to Carolina.

The full draft pick lineup for the Raiders is as follows:

Round 3 – Pick #86

Round 4 – Pick #126

Round 5 – Pick #164 (Acquired from New England Patriots via Trent Brown trade)

Round 5 – Pick #165

Round 7 – Pick #227 (Acquired from Carolina Panthers via Denzel Perryman trade)

A tentative schedule for the 2022 NFL Draft and its corresponding activities can be found by clicking the link here.

The city of Las Vegas is set to host the annual event. The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28.

