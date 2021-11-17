Raiders FB Alec Ingold Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Las Vegas Raiders starting fullback Alec Ingold is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The Las Vegas Raiders are losing their first-string fullback for the rest of the season.

Fullback Alec Ingold tore his ACL on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia confirmed the season-ending injury on Monday.

"It's a big loss," Bisaccia said. "Again, not only the player, but who he is and what he brings to our team and the leadership role and the role that he plays as a man."

Ingold received an outpouring of support on social media from past and present Raiders.

Teammate Kenyan Drake said on Twitter, “Sending strength and prayers to the engine of our team @AI_XLV. You’ll be missed big guy but we’ll make sure we all collectively fill your absence with the same energy you play and lead us with!”

Teammate Maxx Crosby said on Twitter, “Blessed To Call You My Teammate @AI_XLV You’ll Be Back Better Than Ever💯🖤”

Ingold had 10 receptions for 85 yards including one touchdown this season.

A vital member of the Silver and Black offense, he will be missed for the rest of the season.

Raider Nation will be hoping for a full recovery for the 2022 season.

