Raiders Draft Prospect: Garrett Wilson

Ohio State wideout Garret Wilson has been rated as being arguably the top receiver in this 2022 NFL Draft class and could fill a Las Vegas Raiders need.

In most other years, just having one receiver like Chris Olave coming out would do enough to show how Ohio State has become a wideout factory.

The fact that it's Olave's former teammate Garrett Wilson that's considered to be the better prospect and arguably the best receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft just reinforces how deep of a class this is.

Talented enough to be called "the natural," by Pro Football Focus, Wilson's natural ability to separate and make people miss makes him stand out in a loaded draft class.

He's coming of a second-team All-Big Ten appearance, finishing with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging over 15 yards per catch.

Wilson has great balance and lateral quickness which makes him deadly on screens and handoffs.

He also has the long speed to take the top off any defense, with good hands and is comfortable going for the ball away from his body.

Wilson has also improved as a route runner, although scouts note that he isn't as polished as he could be in learning how not to telegraph what he's doing.

He's had trouble going against press coverage, as physical defenders can cause problems if they get their hands on him due to Wilson's average strength.

It's not as much trouble, though, as anytime Wilson has the ball in his hands. He has the ability to be a threat from anywhere on the field.

Any receiver needy team in the first round should make him a priority if they have the opportunity to draft him, and the Las Vegas Raiders would be no exception.

