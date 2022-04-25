Skip to main content

Ziegler: Always a Chance to Trade Up or Down During Draft

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says there's always a chance to trade up or down during the NFL Draft including the last minute.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has made it known that the strategy of trading up or down in the NFL Draft exists until that pick happens.

He believes that until each pick comes around, that draft pick is still in play for at trade.

“Yea, I think those opportunities always exist,” Ziegler said. “You can look at some of the statistics of teams that are more willing to trade.”

“Some teams are more willing to trade up, some teams are more willing to trade back. There are some teams, you look at their draft history, they're not willing to trade at all.”

This isn’t just eyeballing if the trade is good or not either. Ziegler and the team look at statistics to make a judgment about whether the trade-up or down is beneficial for the Silver and Black.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We go through all that data, one, to understand what some of the trends are of certain regimes,” Ziegler said. “But we also work through those conversations and if there's a deal to be made that's going to benefit the Raiders, whether it's moving up in the draft, whether it's moving back in the draft., those are always things that we're going to be open to and entertain if we ultimately think it's going to be a good decision for us to add a good football player.”

That means while unlikely, there’s always a chance a last-minute trade could happen which either means the Raiders trade up or down the draft line.

As Ziegler says, there’s, “Always a chance. Yeah, always a chance for a trade.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Terry McDaniel
The Black Hole+

McDaniel Was Another Great Raider Corner

By Tom LaMarre20 hours ago
ZIEGLER BEST
News

Ziegler: Not the Best Athlete Available But Best Player

By Hikaru KudoApr 24, 2022
USATSI_17411082_168390101_lowres
News

NFL to Play Three Games on Christmas

By Darin Alexander BaydounApr 24, 2022
USATSI_16819899_168390101_lowres
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 24, 2022
Lincoln Kennedy
The Black Hole+

Kennedy Talks a Good Game, Played One, Too

By Tom LaMarreApr 23, 2022
5f96563b56de4f5bb7847879426c7e9f
News

Everything You Need To Know Before Attending The 2022 NFL Draft

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 23, 2022
Raiders' Ziegler Goes In-Depth on NFL Draft
News

Dave Ziegler: Versatility in a Player Highly Important

By Hikaru KudoApr 23, 2022
USATSI_17661975_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Regular Season Schedule to be Announced May 12

By Aidan ChampionApr 23, 2022