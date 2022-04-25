Ziegler: Always a Chance to Trade Up or Down During Draft

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says there's always a chance to trade up or down during the NFL Draft including the last minute.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has made it known that the strategy of trading up or down in the NFL Draft exists until that pick happens.

He believes that until each pick comes around, that draft pick is still in play for at trade.

“Yea, I think those opportunities always exist,” Ziegler said. “You can look at some of the statistics of teams that are more willing to trade.”

“Some teams are more willing to trade up, some teams are more willing to trade back. There are some teams, you look at their draft history, they're not willing to trade at all.”

This isn’t just eyeballing if the trade is good or not either. Ziegler and the team look at statistics to make a judgment about whether the trade-up or down is beneficial for the Silver and Black.

“We go through all that data, one, to understand what some of the trends are of certain regimes,” Ziegler said. “But we also work through those conversations and if there's a deal to be made that's going to benefit the Raiders, whether it's moving up in the draft, whether it's moving back in the draft., those are always things that we're going to be open to and entertain if we ultimately think it's going to be a good decision for us to add a good football player.”

That means while unlikely, there’s always a chance a last-minute trade could happen which either means the Raiders trade up or down the draft line.

As Ziegler says, there’s, “Always a chance. Yeah, always a chance for a trade.”

