Dave Ziegler: Assistant GM Champ Kelly “No Brainer” Hire

The best leaders of any organization have a strong support system.

For Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, the go-to second man is Anthony “Champ” Kelly.

“Champ interviewed me for my first job in the NFL when I was a scouting assistant,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I met Champ my first year while I was in Denver and Champ just embodies a lot of the things that are important to me.”

As the assistant general manager, much is asked of Champ. According to Ziegler, he embodies the characteristics needed to be successful.

“Very high attention to detail. Has a very high standard for all work that’s done whether it’s big or small,” Ziegler said. “He’s really smart in terms of just football, big picture thinking. I know he’s a good evaluator.”

Additionally, Ziegler says he trusts Champ which is obviously an important factor when scouting for the future of the franchise.

“We have a level of trust and respect to each other, so he’s really been like… The asset that he’s been for us so far has been huge,” Ziegler said. “When you have someone that you can say, “Hey, this is on your plate. You take care of it.” And you know it’s going to be taken care of to the standard that you also embody to the detail you want it to be. That’s really valuable.”

“Champ sees things and gets things done that I want him to get done before I even know need to get it done. Champ’s been very phenomenal that way.”

Ziegler also believes the separate direction they went in their respective careers for a few years ultimately help the overall goal.

“I think that relationship even though we went separate ways, has been nice, because he’s seen different things and he’s been with different staffs so he can bring an outside perspective,” Ziegler said.

“It was a no brainer for me like even thinking before I had this opportunity. If this opportunity ever came, Champ Kelly is someone I would hope would go on this journey with us.”

