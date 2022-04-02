Dave Ziegler: Contract Extensions One of Many on To-Do List

While Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler did note that contract extensions are on the to-do list, there are many other things that take priority.

While the NFL Scouting Combine was nearly a month ago, pretty much everything that was said then still applies today.

As contract extension talks begin to heat up, it’s important to remember that with a new crew in town, that’s only one of many things the Las Vegas Raiders need to take off this off-season.

“There’s a lot of big picture discussions that we have to have and so as we’re kind of going through free agency and then you’re getting to the draft,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said. “I mean there’s going to be some of those organic conversations and those big picture conversations you are going to have and I wouldn’t say we are there yet you know.”

Just days after, the Raiders announced a four-year, $95 million contract extension for defensive end Maxx Crosby.

With that said, quarterback Derek Carr’s contract extension is still a work in progress.

Either way, Ziegler emphasized that there’s a lot of work to do besides contract extensions.

“I know it’s a question that everybody wants… it’s a curious question… I get that but we’re just trying to take so many small bites right now,” Ziegler said.

“It’s hiring staff, we had draft meetings before we got here and get prepared for those and getting organized for those and executing those then it’s the combine so in due time, we’ll look at all those things and you know it’s always good to have good players.”

