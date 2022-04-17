Skip to main content

Dave Ziegler Giving OT Brandon Parker Another Shot

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is giving offensive tackle Brandon Parker another shot this season.

Sometimes, like anything in life, it just takes time.

In the case of Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker, he’s received the opportunity to continue proving himself in what will be his fifth season in the NFL and the Raiders.

Originally a third-round, 65th overall pick by the Silver and Black in the 2018 NFL Draft, Parker has gone on to play in 54 games including 32 starts. He has a total of two fumble recoveries in his career, one during his rookie campaign and one last season, as well as three total tackles including two solo tackles.

While Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler admits Parker still has some work to do, he believes Parker has the potential to do even greater things at offensive tackle.

"He has very good size, very good length, which are two important attributes at the offensive tackle position,” Ziegler said at the NFL owners’ meetings. “He's an athletic guy for his size and he's a guy that, I think, can continue – again, Brandon's not a finished product.”

“He can continue to get better. He had a good experience of playing a lot of snaps last year, which there's a lot of learning that comes from that. All those things, we're excited about with Brandon."

Parker just signed a one-year deal with the Raiders worth $3.5 million with $2.662 million guaranteed.

He also received a $622,000 signing bonus.

Parker has been given another shot by the Silver and Black. Time will tell if Parker continues to improve on the field.

