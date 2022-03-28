Dave Ziegler: A New Organization is Full of Surprises

While Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler didn't go into specifics, he did mention there were several surprises once Ziegler got to work.

It’s the classic don’t judge a book by its cover.

Once someone, such as a new general manager or head coach, joins a new organization, there’s bound to be surprises.

It’s no different for Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

“Yeah…,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I would just say, I would say this. You’re going to always have maybe some biases or non-biases when you are entrenched in a team, right?”

“Like if you’re with a certain organization for a long time you can see players a certain way, right, wrong or different and you can talk to someone else from another team and they see them completely different.”

The different perspectives, the different backgrounds and different philosophies come into play here.

While Ziegler never pointed out specifics, he did admit that he found some things that he liked that he didn’t know about.

“I think just coming in you know, there’s certain players I wasn’t familiar with you know just because like they either haven’t been free agents, they hadn’t been an RFA (Restricted free agent), you didn’t necessarily watch them in the preseason,” Ziegler said.

A fine example is a multi-year extension that retained defensive end Maxx Crosby. As the extension was agreed on March 11th, Ziegler and co. spent a little over a month deciding on Crosby, among others.

“There’s certain players that you aren’t just familiar with that you learn about and you know, find out things that you like.”

