Dave Ziegler: No Timetable to Determine Roster

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has noted that player evaluations and whether to keep someone on the roster or not will come on a player-by-player basis

There’s been a major central theme to Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

Don’t rush things. Rather, Ziegler wants to evaluate each player and make a corresponding move when he deems fit.

“I think it depends on how they fit,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I don’t think there’s necessary a timetable on that. I don’t think I have to see three games or something to that extent. I think it’s really more organic you know and I can’t really put a timetable on it.”

Instead of focusing on whether it takes at least three games or x number of plays, Ziegler believes it truly depends on each player. It’s more focused on when Ziegler and his staff are comfortable that they had enough time to evaluate a player.

“I don’t think we have to get through a certain number of games to know this or that,” Ziegler said. “No. But could it take that? I mean it could. But I think we’re just… it’s more of a, there’s a feel to it and there are still dominos in terms of the whole building of a team to have a clear picture and all that.”



