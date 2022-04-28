Dave Ziegler: Offensive Line is a Developmental Position

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders will be aiming to add some additions to the offensive line in this year’s NFL Draft.

But one of the hardest things for rookies to do is the transition from the college style of playing on the offensive line to the NFL. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says it’s a developmental position.

“I mean, we're working through that process now,” Zielger said. “I think, like you said, the offensive line is a developmental position. I think it's hard to say that there's this level of depth in the draft, that these players are going to come in and start for you and contribute right away in the middle rounds of the draft.”

Ziegler continued that there’s a transition phase that takes place.

“I think there's a lot of transitions that take place in general,” Ziegler said. “If you look at just a guy that's coming from college football to pro football, the amount of life transitions that take place, the amount of professional transitions that take place are extraordinary.”

“The offensive line, as we talked about at the owners' meeting, there's even more transitions than some of the other positions. So, I think we're excited about some of the players that are in the draft, that are at the offensive line that may not be first and second-round guys. And so, we recognize that.”

“ At the end of the day, we'll see. Yeah, there's players that we like, but we'll see how it goes.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin