Skip to main content

Dave Ziegler: Offensive Line is a Developmental Position

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says the offensive line is a developmental position.

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders will be aiming to add some additions to the offensive line in this year’s NFL Draft.

But one of the hardest things for rookies to do is the transition from the college style of playing on the offensive line to the NFL. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says it’s a developmental position.

“I mean, we're working through that process now,” Zielger said. “I think, like you said, the offensive line is a developmental position. I think it's hard to say that there's this level of depth in the draft, that these players are going to come in and start for you and contribute right away in the middle rounds of the draft.”

Ziegler continued that there’s a transition phase that takes place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think there's a lot of transitions that take place in general,” Ziegler said. “If you look at just a guy that's coming from college football to pro football, the amount of life transitions that take place, the amount of professional transitions that take place are extraordinary.”

“The offensive line, as we talked about at the owners' meeting, there's even more transitions than some of the other positions. So, I think we're excited about some of the players that are in the draft, that are at the offensive line that may not be first and second-round guys. And so, we recognize that.”

“ At the end of the day, we'll see. Yeah, there's players that we like, but we'll see how it goes.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

ZIEGLER ALL SMILES
News

Dave Ziegler: Drafting Process is a Collaborative Effort

By Hikaru KudoApr 27, 2022
TE Darren Waller Shares His Story With North Las Vegas Youth
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions: Will Waller be Traded Before the NFL Draft?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Apr 26, 2022
USATSI_9008607_168390101_lowres
News

Reviewing Raiders' Biggest Offseason Contracts

By Aidan ChampionApr 26, 2022
USATSI_13545842_168390101_lowres
News

Packers Trying to Acquire Darren Waller With No Avail

By Hikaru KudoApr 26, 2022
USATSI_14962412_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Engage in Community Activities on NFL Draft Week

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 26, 2022
USATSI_17196743_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 18

By Darin Alexander BaydounApr 26, 2022
USATSI_17022007_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Gained an 'Under-the-Radar' Piece in Mack Hollins

By Aidan ChampionApr 26, 2022
DAVANTE ADAMS IN THOUGHT
The Black Hole+

B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode #53: the Raiders Shake up the NFL

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Apr 25, 2022