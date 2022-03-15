Dave Ziegler: Prioritizing Tasks is Key to Success

Las Vegas Raiders Dave Ziegler says prioritizing tasks as often as possible is a major key to success.

With so many decisions to make on the team but with both free agency and the draft coming up, it’s a quick transition to figure out what kind of players to focus on for both.

For Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler its first isolates both free agency and the draft independent from each other.

“I don’t think the free agency and the draft exactly goes into that too much,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think it’s all on an individual basis.”

Instead, it’s all about prioritizing tasks as often as possible.

“For me, like in this job, the one thing that I’ve learned is prioritizing tasks you know that’s like on a daily basis is huge,” Ziegler said. “And so from small to large, so with that being May 2nd, obviously it’s part of the lens but on a priority standpoint we’ll get to it some point.”

May 2nd is the deadline for the “May 2 Tender” for its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents as well as the deadline to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft.

