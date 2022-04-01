Dave Ziegler: Darren Waller Remains Very Valuable to Raiders

One thing is certain. Regardless of what staff is in place, Las Vegas Raiders' tight end Darren Waller remains a very valuable asset to the Silver and Black.

“He’s explosive,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s a big man that runs really fast. So, it’s pretty unique for a guy that size to be as fast and as explosive as Darren is.”

Last season, Waller averaged 12.1 yards per reception including 31 first down catches. He caught just over 59 percent of targeted balls and avoided fumbling the ball all season.

What stands out is the 12.1 yards per reception. Ziegler is impressed by the stat as well.

“Again, it’s the idea, we talked a little bit about it with Hunter (Renfrow) but people that can create explosive plays are so valuable because they can create chunk yardage,” Ziegler said. “It’s easier to move the ball down the field and get down to the endzone when you can do it in big chunks.”

On top of his play on the field, Waller’s journey of overcoming addiction and staying sober is something Ziegler admires.

“Also, (he) is an outstanding young man,” Ziegler said. “You know hard worker, I think everybody knows Darren and his story and I think it’s remarkable… his perseverance and what he’s done to get to where he’s at is something to be admired and I know I admire him both as a person and as a player and we’re excited to have him.”

It’s clear Waller will remain a valuable member of the Raiders organization.

