Dave Ziegler: Raiders Won’t Pigeonhole Alex Leatherwood

Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood will have an opportunity to figure out where he plays best with new management in town.

One of the biggest things on the to-do list for the Las Vegas Raiders is to figure out where to place second-year offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood.

The process won’t be rushed either. There’s really no deadline to figure out where Leatherwood should play.

“I don’t think you have to have it established for free agency or the draft,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We are always going to be focused on drafting good players regardless of the position.”

Ziegler mentioned that the playing time Leatherwood had during his rookie season is advantageous.

“I think the one good thing about Alex is that not all rookies are afforded the opportunity to do is play a lot of games,” Ziegler said. “When you get a lot of playtime as a rookie, just like any of us on the first year of the job, you learn things that you’re good at. You learn things that you need to improve on.”

“You kind of get exposed to things you never even thought about. So, I think it’s exciting to have a guy like Alex who has played a lot of football and ultimately, we’ll see, there’s an evaluation, we’ll see where he fits.”

Ziegler noted that the Raiders won’t place him in a position but rather have him earn it.

“We’re not going to pigeonhole him and say he’s this or he’s that, we’re going to let him create an opportunity for himself and we’ll be excited to be able to work with him.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin