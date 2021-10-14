Raiders GM Mike Mayock Confident in Rich Bisaccia

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says he's endorsed Rich Bisaccia for head coaching jobs in the past and therefore is confident in Bisaccia.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock showed his confidence in interim head coach and Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia during media availability on Wednesday.

"I've known this guy for a lot of years, and I hope you get to meet him a little bit and see what a special person he is," Mayock said.

"Since he's a special teams coach, he's involved with more players on the team than any other coach in our building. He's involved with the offensive guys. He's involved with the defensive guys.”

“The irony is I've endorsed him for a lot of head coaching jobs over the years, both in college and the NFL, back when I had a different job.”

Mayock clearly believes that Bisaccia has the leadership skills and involvement with the players to transition smoothly into the interim head coach role.

"He's got as much respect in the locker room, in our locker room, as any coach I've ever seen in my life and the reason he does – is he a great coach? Hell yeah,” Mayock said. “But he's an even better man and what I've always told people when I endorse him is that he's the most natural leader of men that I have ever been around."

Bisaccia also gave his first words as interim head coach at media availability today. He noted that this is an “exciting moment.”

“It's an incredible opportunity, certainly, not only for me, but for all of the other coaches that are here to see what we can do in this adversity,” Bisaccia said. “See what we can do with this challenge; see what we can do with the next day, and the same thing for our players.”

As for the team itself, expectations will remain the same. Everything will be kept at a high standard under Bisaccia.

"We have a good team," Bisaccia said. "We have high expectations, we have high standards. We were 3-0 at one time, we've lost two games. So there's a bump in the road; it's not the end of the road.”

“We're just going to put our heads together and put the players in the best position they can to win the game and we'll see what happens on Sunday."

