Dave Ziegler: “You Have to Be Ready to Pivot” in Free Agency

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has noted that the organization has to be flexible and "Ready to Pivot" during free agency.

With the NFL knee-deep into free agency, every organization is going to have a different philosophy depending on its needs.

For the Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, it was all about strategy when it comes to free agency.

"I think we were strategic in what we did,” Ziegler said at the NFL owners’ meetings. “I think we had a plan to what we did, but at the same time, you have to be able to pivot because you are in on certain players and then you get to a certain point where, whether it's from a monetary standpoint you've got to bail out, or that player decides to go somewhere else.”

Notable free agency pick-ups include wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, cornerback Darius Phillips, defensive end Chandler Jones, safety Duron Harmon, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and cornerback Anthony Averett to name a few.

The Raiders also re-signed offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and tackle Brandon Parker.

No matter who the Silver and Black were signing, Ziegler said the organization has to stay flexible.

“You have to be ready to pivot”, Ziegler said. “I think that's the most important thing about free agency. You have a plan like we talked about at the beginning, but you also have to recognize that you're going to have to be fluid and you're going to have to think on your toes to a degree and be flexible and change your course of action if things don't pan out your way."

More free agency moves are to follow in the offseason.

