Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Georgia Bulldogs George Pickens

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has NFL Draft first-round caliber talent and could fit with the Las Vegas Raiders

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens looked like he could be a top of the line prospect after a strong freshman season.

The former Bulldog put up 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging nearly 15 yards per catch.

He was on pace to put up similar if not better numbers in 2020 but played in only eight games, and then suffered a torn ACL during Georgia's 2021 spring practice.

Pickens was able to make a comeback in time for Georgia's run to a national title at the end of last season, but wasn't able to fully recapture his previous form.

That will be the biggest question for Pickens heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, to see how his knee has recovered.

If he's fully healthy, Pickens has the physical traits that would make teams jump at the chance to add him to their offense.

Pickens has great size at 6-3 and 200 pounds, and has the ball skills to match, showing he can be a terror at the catch point.

He's adept at fighting through contact on his routes, and has enough quickness to make the first defender he sees miss.

Speed isn't considered to be a standout quality of Pickens though, as he's not as explosive coming right off the ball.

Pickens also needs to refine his route-running, as it was considered to be closer to average in college.

This is all banking on how the recovery has gone from his ACL tear, but if Pickens can shine in workouts, he should be a priority day two pick by needy teams like the Raiders.

