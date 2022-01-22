Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Georgia's Devonte Wyatt

Georgia Bulldog Devonte Wyatt is an elite defender who could fill a big need in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders will weigh in their options regarding the contracts of the interior defensive line, but in the meantime, they’re in a position to get some added help through the draft.

A player who might be overlooked in this year’s draft is Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

“Wyatt will gain more steam as we go through the process. He can win as a pass rusher with quickness or power. He easily holds the point of attack,” NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

Wyatt was part of a championship dynamic duo but did not receive as much attention as his teammate, Jordan Davis.

Listed as the No. 2-ranked defensive tackle, behind his teammate, Wyatt can easily fall into the hands of the Raiders in the first round with the 22nd pick of the draft.

His production improved drastically over his senior season. The Georgia Bulldog showed that he can be a solid player who can hold his own.

Wyatt finished the season with 39 total tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

Wyatt might have been the other defensive tackle on this team, but he is arguably the second-best and if not the best interior defender in this year’s class, based on the technique and playing style.

The Raiders find themselves in a good position to draft high-potential players in the middle of the first round who can help the team defensively and not hurt the cap space.

