Skip to main content
Player(s)
Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis
Team(s)
Georgia Bulldogs, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Georgia's Devonte Wyatt

Georgia Bulldog Devonte Wyatt is an elite defender who could fill a big need in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders will weigh in their options regarding the contracts of the interior defensive line, but in the meantime, they’re in a position to get some added help through the draft.

A player who might be overlooked in this year’s draft is Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

“Wyatt will gain more steam as we go through the process. He can win as a pass rusher with quickness or power. He easily holds the point of attack,” NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

Wyatt was part of a championship dynamic duo but did not receive as much attention as his teammate, Jordan Davis.

Listed as the No. 2-ranked defensive tackle, behind his teammate, Wyatt can easily fall into the hands of the Raiders in the first round with the 22nd pick of the draft.

His production improved drastically over his senior season. The Georgia Bulldog showed that he can be a solid player who can hold his own.

Read More

Wyatt finished the season with 39 total tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for losses, 2.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

Wyatt might have been the other defensive tackle on this team, but he is arguably the second-best and if not the best interior defender in this year’s class, based on the technique and playing style.

The Raiders find themselves in a good position to draft high-potential players in the middle of the first round who can help the team defensively and not hurt the cap space.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

cee9ec51bbe74d4f8a1a4b3329a70c1e
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Georgia's Devonte Wyatt

7 hours ago
USATSI_17443224_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Las Vegas Raiders Cornerback Nate Hobbs Cited for Speeding

8 hours ago
USATSI_17481779_168390101_lowres
News

Maxx Crosby Talks From His Heart about Bisaccia

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17292923_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Prospect Preview: Kenny Pickett

Jan 21, 2022
Harris
News

Raiders Defensive Draft Prospects: Alabama’s Christian Harris

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_16788740_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Seeking Dismissal of Jon Gruden Lawsuit

Jan 21, 2022
Jim Harbaugh
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17481722_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Hunter Renfrow

Jan 20, 2022