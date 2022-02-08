Packers Hire Former Raiders Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia

Rich Bisaccia has been named the next special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Rich Bisaccia has found a new home for himself.

After losing out on the permanent head coach job at the Las Vegas Raiders against eventual hire Josh McDaniels, Bisaccia had to find other plans for himself.

It looks like those other plans are to join the Green Bay Packers organization as their new special team’s coach.

The move follows after the Packers fired special team’s coordinator Maurice Drayton after their postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers suffered a tough loss to the 49ers after a field-goal block that kept it a one-score game, a blocked punt by the Niners, then Packers just having ten men on the field on the eventual game-winning field goal.

The worst special team’s unit in the NFL will have a 61-year old veteran leading their special teams.

Best of luck to Bisaccia in Green Bay.

