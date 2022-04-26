Packers Trying to Acquire Darren Waller With No Avail

The Packers are trying a last-minute trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The Silver and Black have no interest.

More information has come out regarding the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders trade that ultimately led the latter with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Reports are now stating that the Packers tried to get the Raiders to trade tight end Darren Waller to them but ultimately failed.

However, Cheesehead TV noted that both sides declined that move after noting that league rules, “Prohibit players being part of compensation for a trade of a player on an unsigned franchise tag.”

Still, the Packers are attempting to target veteran tight end Waller as the league inches closer to the 2022 NFL Draft.

After this report surfaced, Sports Illustrated Raider Maven’s editor and publisher Hondo Carpenter Sr. asked numerous people who are linked to the Raiders organization about the situation. All the people Carpenter talked to laughed.

Furthermore, when the issue was pressed further, two of them acknowledged that the Packers indeed wanted Waller when the Davante Adams trade happened.

Both noted that the Raiders have zero interest in trading Waller.

With the people Carpenter was able to talk to, Raider Maven can confidently confirm that a Waller trade won’t be happening.

Waller himself is currently under contract with Silver and Black until 2024.

As for his stats last season, in 11 game appearances, he caught 55 passes for 665 total yards including two touchdowns. Waller averaged 12.1 yards per reception in 2021.

Keep in mind Waller missed five games last year due to a knee injury, back injury and time on the COVID-19 list.

Raiders fans, take a breath. Adams is secured and Waller is staying in Las Vegas.

