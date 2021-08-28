Greg Olson Talks Progress With Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson hit on several different topics and position groups in a recent press conference.

Many of the most talked about narratives surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason has been about the needed improvement for the team's defense.

Still of note is the status of a Raiders offense that ranked 10th in the league last season in points per game.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson was able to hit on multiple topics in a press conference on Thursday.

That included key position groups like running back and wide receiver, and with that key players like Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards.

Jacobs actually worked out by himself this offseason instead of participating in the Raiders offseason program, but all impressions say he looks better than ever.

"He looks faster, he looks thicker. He's got better movement skills," Olson said. "Just really more of a complete player, so we've been real happy with where he's at right now in his development as a player."

"The confidence that he has going into the season right now is sky high.

Of course, Raiders fans haven't seen Jacobs at all in preseason, along with many other of the team's starters.

It's the main trend in the NFL not to risk key players in preseason games that matter more for overall roster evaluation, as Olson explained when talking about how good he feels about Ruggs and Edwards being ready for the start of the season.

"Yeah, I just think the risk versus little reward of seeing a guy in the preseason, and everyone's got a different opinion on that," Olson said. "We felt like we've gotten good practices, not only with the (Los Angeles) Rams, but also the practices we've had out there."

Sticking with receivers, that position and those along the offensive line are those that Olson thinks the team will have some tough decisions to make.

"That'll probably be the most difficult decision, will be making the cuts at the wide receiver position," Olson said. "And the offensive line, there will be a good player that might not make the roster. But those two positions really are very competitive, and they'll be probably the most difficult decisions."

For two position groups that have gotten a lot of scrutiny this offseason, the Raiders surely hope that the competition will produce better consistency from the players they end up keeping.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin