Gruden: “We Feed Our Families With Our Running Game”

The ground game is an essential part of a successful team for the Raiders. The running game wins games.

The story has been reiterated over and over again this season.

The running game is what makes this team successful.

While running back Devontae Booker did his best to fulfill Josh Jacob’s empty hole last weekend, the Raiders simply need him back.

The ground game just hasn’t been present for the Silver and Black the couple of weeks.

Head coach Jon Gruden knows it too.

“I haven’t been happy with it the last couple games,” Head coach Jon Gruden said. “I know our guys haven’t either. We can be optimistic and we can be realistic, and I’m going to be realistic, we got to do a better job. We got to have better plans, we got to coach better. We got to do it better, and I’ll just leave it like that. It’s never good enough. Kind of like our pass rush, no matter how good it is some weeks it’s still never good enough. We feed our families with our running game. We got to be able to run out the clock at the end of the game like we did in Arrrowhead. We got to be able to convert in short yardage and we didn’t do that in Atlanta and it still irritates all of us. So, we got to do better and we made the effort to get better today.”

As of yesterday, Jacobs has returned to practice in a limited capacity. Considering the fact that Jacobs suffered an ankle injury, Raiders fans hope their star running back is ready to play on Sunday against the Colts.

Gruden said it himself. The Raiders need the ground game since “We feed our families with our running game.”

