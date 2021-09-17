Raiders Ground Game Key in Defeating Steelers

The Raiders ground game, specifically that of Kenyan Drake, will be the make or break on whether the Silver and Black defeat the Steelers

It’s Week 2 of the NFL regular season, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Heinz Field to battle it out against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The key for the Silver and Black to grab the victory this week is their ground game.

The Steelers last week against the Buffalo Bills, limited the Bills to just 117 yards rushing. With 25 carries, that average out to 4.7 yards per carry.

In other words, the Steelers stuffed the Bills up in the front line and it should be expected the same this week.

It’ll be a mighty task for the Silver and Black as running back Josh Jacobs is not back to 100%, Last week, he struggled to rush for 34 yards in 10 carries. Kenyan Drake didn’t do much better with 11 yards in six carries.

Overall, the Silver and Black averaged 3.9 yards per carry. They had 82 rushing yards in total.

At the end of the day, I firmly believe it comes to down whether Drake can go off on the field. Jacobs won’t be 100% so the go-to run option will turn out to be the second run option.

In other words, the game lies in Drake. If he can apply pressure with the ground game, that’ll open routes up for quarterback Derek Carr. That’ll give the offense pretty much any play to use which will allow the Silver and Black to be an effective threat.

It’s time to step up Drake.

