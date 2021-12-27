Raiders Ground Game Was Key to Victory on Sunday

In a tight 17-13 victory against the Denver Broncos, a major impact on why the Silver and Black won the ball game was due to running back Josh Jacobs.

"I know when I get into the rhythm because I start making extra little plays," Jacobs said. "Not only that, but everything kind of slows downs for me. I just kind of get in that zone."

Jacobs had 27 carries for 129 yards on Sunday. His longest rush on the day was a 19-yard gain on the ground.

"He's a great player and that's what great competitors do," Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said.

"It's fun as a receiver to see – we just got on his back and let him go to work. Behind him, the offensive line gets a lot of credit. They were moving people and it's fun for receivers because it opens everything else up. And I feel like we're at our best when we can run the ball and Josh did a great job of establishing that."

The Silver and Black offensive line enjoyed blocking for Jacobs as well.

"To block for someone like Josh Jacobs, you got to love it as an offensive lineman because you know he's going to give you his all on every play," center Andre James said. "It makes it easy as an offensive lineman to the way he hits those holes sometimes. So we wouldn't want to block for someone else. Super proud of him and the way he came out and performed today."

