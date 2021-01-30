Raiders Announce New Coach Additions

The Raiders have announced four new additions to their coaching staff who all served under Gus Bradley with the Chargers.

The Raiders have announced new additions to their coaching staff.

As previously reported, Ron Milus and Richard Smith have officially been confirmed to be joining the Raiders as a defensive back and linebackers’ coach respectively.

In addition, the Silver and Black announced that Addison Lynch will join the Raiders as an assistant defensive back coach while Ryan Milus joins the Raiders as a defensive quality control coach.

All four previously served under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Milus is known for overseeing defensive backs such as Chris Harris Jr., Rayshawn Jenkins, Casey Hayward Jr., Derwin James Jr. and Desmon King II.

Smith is currently the fifth-longest active coach in the NFL, dating back to 1968 when he served as the special teams’ coach for the Houston Oilers.

Smith also has defensive coordinator experience with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

Lynch brings 10 years of experience, spending his entire time in the NFL with the Chargers. Prior to an assistant defensive backs’ role in 2020, he served as the defensive quality control coach.

Ryan Milus is fairly new to the coaching industry as he spent 2019 as an intern through the Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, he served as the quality control/defense coach under Bradley.

The new coaching staff is slowly starting to take shape in Las Vegas. The true impact of their hires will be revealed when the Raiders hit the field for the 2021 season.

