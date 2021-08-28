Gus Bradley Talks About Divine Deablo’s Adjustment to LB

Raiders defensive coordinator put on a huge task for rookie Divine Deablo.

He asked the 2021 third-round draft pick to adjust from safety into a linebacker role.

While not an easy task to change positions for any player, Bradley says Deablo is doing a great job adjusting during the preseason.

"He's got very good pass instincts,” Bradley said via Raiders.com.

“He was a safety, he's 225-plus pounds. So for him, it's just defending the run.”

“But just seeing him now in practice even the last couple of days, his instinct's run/pass. We kind of put a lot of the stress on those guys that way.”

“For him, it kind of smells different. You can't really maybe explain. I've never asked him, but with those players like that, they just get it. And it seems like at this point that he's a guy that has pretty good instincts."

A major reason perhaps why Deablo was a good candidate to switch positions is because of his football IQ of instinct.

No hesitation can happen during a play as one small mistake in a single second could cost the defense a first down or even worse, a touchdown.

When adjusting positions, instinct is everything.

As a native safety, pass protection is natural which means once the run defending comes into play and Deablo can adjust accordingly, then it’s all about fine-tuning those skills.

Bradley so far is happy with his performance. The real test starts when the regular season begins.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin