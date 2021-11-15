Raiders Had No Answer for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Raiders on the 41-14 loss on primetime.

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it showed.

The defense was full of holes, the ground game was dominated by the Chiefs and the Silver and Black had no response to their division rivals.

For starters, the Raiders allowed a ridiculous number of yards on the offense.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 35 for 50 for over 400 yards. He had five touchdowns on the day. The Raiders allowed an additional 94 yards on the ground.

The offense was no better either.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr struggled on the offensive side of things, going 25 for 35 for 261 yards. That all looks good, but Carr threw two touchdowns and threw an interception as well.

The ground game never got started as well with only 50 yards on the ground in 14 attempts. That’s an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

Then there are the penalties.

In total, the Raiders had nine penalties for 68 yards.

It’s been mentioned time and time again the penalties have bitten and will continue to hurt the Silver and Black.

The Raiders have a lot to work on after a 41-14 loss to the Chiefs on primetime.

