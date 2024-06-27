Las Vegas Raiders Have No Shortage of Offensive Weapons
Even with questions at the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders, their offense is set to be as good as a can be. They are looking to improve in the run game, as well as the passing game. The one thing you cannot question about this Raiders offense, though, is the number of weapons that will provide for Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II.
The Raiders are bringing back several of their offensive weapons and also added more to make their offense even more explosive.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Michael France discussed the offensive weapons for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Best wide receiver in my opinion, Davante Adams, in all of the NFL," Carpenter said. " ... Then you got Jakboi Meyers, which is, in my opinion, a WR1 [a No. 1 wide receiver]. ... You add [Michael Gallup], you have Tre Tucker, [Brock] Bowers, [Michael] Mayer, Harrison Butler, Zamir White, Alexander Mattison. A proliferation amount of offensive talent."
"I am confident in whoever wins the QB1 job," France said. " ...It is because of also just the team around them [Aidan and Gardner], the foundation around them. That's just part of it. The Raiders revamp the offensive line. The Raiders got good coaching now stability. And now all these weapons. ... More stability offensively with Luke Getsy and obviously a better quarterback situation that is not murky going forward, that is going to be big for Adams going forward. And then, of course, you got Jakobi Meyers who is still looking to find that respect around the league as one of the best WR2s I think around the league.
"Tre Tucker could be a real gem of this receiving core. I think he could be a real difference-maker. ... I look at all these receiving targets, and I am thinking I see first-down passing attempt yards going up. Hopefully, second-down passing attempt yards going up...Putting yourself in a better position for 3rd down conversions. Where you could open up the run game, to where you could have an even better passing game, short game, pitch routes, something in the flats, something easy. I really like this offensive, and I think it is geared up to do things. Vertical down the field, and then red-zone targets galore for this Raiders team. It is going to be an interesting passing game for sure."
