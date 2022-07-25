McDaniels: Different Feelings Running Camp as Head Coach

For over a decade, head coach Josh McDaniels was used to running training camp as an offensive coordinator.

This season, it’s different as he’s in the head coach chair. While he doesn’t necessarily feel pressure, he says he’s focusing on different things now that he’s head coach and not the offensive coordinator.

“Yeah, I think there's definitely some different feelings,” McDaniels said. “I think the overall concept of training camp is something that you're used to if you've done it enough. But I just think the anxiety you feel is a good thing because you want to do right in your position, your job.”

“We've had some meetings and those kinds of things, and each day at this point in time is a little different, because the schedule, and the reporting dates, and the league rules, and the time, and we're managing the times, and those kinds of things,” McDaniels said. “So, logistically, we want to get those things right. But I feel like I've gone through a few of these and just really trying to enjoy the process as being a head coach at this point and got a lot of great people here that are on top of all the things they need to be on top of.”

Ultimately, it’s all about succeeding in his role as the leader of the Silver and Black.

“As I've said before, just trying to do the right thing in my role and be a good leader for our team.”

