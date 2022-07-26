McDaniels: Expectation Right Now Is to Work on Fundamentals

The Silver and Black have been establishing fundamentals all off-season long. From methods of communication, terminology, and schemes, the changes are endless.

Just because the training camp opened, those expectations don’t suddenly change.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says the expectation is to come every day to work hard on fundamentals.

“I think the only expectation we have is that we're going to go out there and work extremely hard to try to be the best team we can be each day and improve,” McDaniels said. “At this point in time, during the course of this season, we're in a complete foundational building type phase. We're not worried about thinking about opponents and games and strategies and those kinds of things.”

In addition, it’s all about developing the individual player as well as a team as a whole at this point of the year. The focus on everything else comes later.

“This is about fundamentals and techniques and conditioning and communication and learning each other and knowing how to work with different groups of your teammates,” McDaniels said. “And there's so many things we have to do between now and when we're going to play, you know, even play the first preseason game. So, our expectation is we're going to have a great day today. I mean, that's really as simple as we can make it.”

“That's my expectation as a coach and I think the team has done a great job of adopting that mindset because it's the only thing we can control.”

