Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels Happy with QBs

Las Vega Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with how his quarterbacks came out and performed last night.

"I thought all the quarterbacks did well. I really did," McDaniels said. "Jarrett (Stidham) led a couple scoring drives, and then Nick (Mullens) came in and did the same thing. ... I think Jarrett has really grown over time. One of the things that keeps showing up that I'm really happy about is that there's no turnovers. Before we can win, we have to learn how to not lose."

Stidham finished the night with 68 passing yards and a rushing touchdown while Mullens completed just shy of 80 percent of his passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

"All the quarterbacks went in there and generally took care of the ball, made good decisions," McDaniels said. "Sometimes the best decisions are the ones that nobody can tell in the stadium right away that it was a good choice – throwing the ball away or sometimes taking a sack."

Besides the quarterbacks, McDaniels was awed by Raider Nation. The atmosphere playing at Allegiant Stadium.

"I've been around a lot of preseason games over 22 years, and I don't remember one feeling like this," McDaniels said. "I would just say that the reception from our fans, getting to know Raider Nation the way that you see them now, it's just different. … That is the best atmosphere in a preseason game that I've ever been a part of. And that's easy to say that, clearly.”

"I can't wait to play another time in here, and then get to the regular season and have the opportunity to do it for real in the regular games."

