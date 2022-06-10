Skip to main content

Josh McDaniels: I Really Enjoy Coaching QB Derek Carr

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel says he has really enjoyed coaching quarterback Derek Carr.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has been able to coach quarterback Derek Carr throughout the off-season.

Not only is the human relationship going well between the pair but the football relationship is as well.

“Great. I really enjoy him in every way,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “He's a great human being and he's a really smart football player. You don't have to say it five times for him to get it.”

McDaniels noted how Carr asks for clarification and does it the way his coach (McDaniels) wants him to do it.

“There's a natural way he learns that it's pretty easy for a coach, and he's a great leader,” McDaniels said. “His teammates follow him. He's a competitive guy. He wants to do it the way you want it done, which I love that about him. He knows that I'll give him some grey, but he doesn’t want the grey, he wants, ‘Hey, tell me exactly how you want it done and I'm going try to do it that way.’ So, just a great process.”

As for the upcoming regular season, he’s all excited about continuing to coach Carr.

“Really excited about the time I've got to spend with him so far and looking forward to developing that relationship more and more as we go,” McDaniels said. “Very coach-able guy. Like I said, sets the bar high, here early, stays late, does everything you could ask of him.”

