Raiders Josh McDaniels: Multiplicity Key for Defense

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels emphasizes the focus on the strength of each player is the key to a successful defense.

With a new staff in the building means expected changes.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Las Vegas Raiders head coach was asked whether the defensive scheme would change for the Silver and Black under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

“I don’t think so I mean we’ve talked about this a lot,” McDaniels said. “In today’s NFL, 80 to 85 percent of your defense is in nickel or dime. You know the concept of being 4-3 or 3-4 is kind of almost out of the window now.”

While McDaniels does not believe his scheme will change, he did emphasize the key to a successful defense and team, in general, is to play to the players' strengths.

“What we want to do is we want to try to be able to play to the strengths of the players that are on our roster,” McDaniels said. “We have some really good players that played in a four-man line last year and we’re going to try to extenuate their strength.”

The key to a successful defense though is finding ways to multiply the players' effectiveness on the field through adjustments.

“At the same time, we want to be multiple enough to be able to change some things from week to week if need to or feel like we have to try to give us the best chance to stop the opponent,” McDaniels said.

“They’ll be a level of multiplicity that hopefully we can grow and graduate to but the biggest thing for us is to try to make out players successful but putting them in great positions.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin