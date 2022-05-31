Josh McDaniels: Team Taking Accountability for Mistakes

One of the many things, when a new head coach comes to town, is to change the culture of the organization.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has been doing that but making sure there is accountability set up. When a player makes some mistakes and it’s not looking good, there’s bound to be some consequences.

“I would say they were probably just as responsible for that and wanting to do that because it wasn't a good period,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “They know that. I'm not going to be out there cracking a whip on that. I mean, if we're not doing the right things in a football game there's going to be some consequences. And usually, they're negative. So, I think they understand the whole the concept of that.”

It comes down to the fact that mistakes in practice lead to mistakes in games and overall bad play on the field.

“We don't play well, we don't practice well,” McDaniels said. “Ultimately that's going to lead to bad results. So, weren’t having a very good period. It was very sloppy, lack of communication, lacks in detail. And so, just try to get it back and I thought they rallied a little bit as practice went on, did a better job of communicating and kind of righted themselves offensively, and sometimes that stuff can happen.”

Accountability, accountability, accountability.

That can lead to better results.

