Josh McDaniels Praised Mick Lombardi Last Year

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels only had good things to say about his then wide receivers coach.

Before Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels came to sin city, he was with the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator.

On his staff was then wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi.

Last season, then offensive coordinator McDaniels praised Lombardi for his coaching.

“First and foremost, Mick’s a fabulous human being,” McDaniels said in 2021. “I thoroughly enjoy working with Mic. He’s bright, he’s extremely hard working.”

“We don’t have anybody that works harder than he does. We have a lot of guys work really hard too and he puts in the hours. He’s here early, here late. His group is always prepared.”

McDaniels continued saying how detailed of a coach Lombardi is.

“He’s a very thorough coach,” McDaniels said. “His group would tell you do that. He makes sure every tee is crossed and every eye is dotted in his position group.”

McDaniels also said he sees eye-to-eye when it comes to game concepts with Lombardi.

“He sees the game very similarly to myself,” McDaniels said. “In terms of the passing game, he identified his coverages very well. He handles huge responsibility when it comes to reporting on the red zone. Prepares our team offense for that area of our game plan.”

It’s no surprise that McDaniels hired Lombardi to be his offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Perhaps McDaniels summed it up best last season.

“He’s a pleasure to work with. We love to have young coaches that are eager to learn. That understands that it takes great work ethic, great attitude every day which he has and a great drive to be the best position coach he can be.”

