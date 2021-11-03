Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after being involved in a fatal car crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been released from the team following his involvement in a car crash early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas that left one woman dead.

Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, were initially transported to the University Medical Center for "serious" injuries, after fire department personnel discovered the deceased woman at the accident.

Police later stated that the injuries were non-life-threatening and Ruggs was released from the hospital.

After being released, he was taken to jail ahead of a court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.

Ruggs had reportedly "showed signs of impairment," according to police, after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the victims Toyota Rav4, which then burst into flames, resulting in the woman's death.

The possible sentence of a DUI causing death is two to 20 years in state prison, while for reckless driving it's one to six years, with probation available.

Ruggs attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that they would be investigating the crash on behalf of their client and "ask everyone to reserve judgement until all of the facts are gathered."

The Raiders first-round draft pick in 2020, Ruggs had accumulated 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season in helping the Raiders to a 5-2 record.

He was tied for second in the NFL in yards-per-catch average with 19.5, and was the Raiders leader in receiving yards on the season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin