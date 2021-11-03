Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Raiders Release Henry Ruggs III

    The Las Vegas Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after being involved in a fatal car crash
    Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been released from the team following his involvement in a car crash early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas that left one woman dead. 

    Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 

    Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, were initially transported to the University Medical Center for "serious" injuries, after fire department personnel discovered the deceased woman at the accident. 

    Police later stated that the injuries were non-life-threatening and Ruggs was released from the hospital. 

    After being released, he was taken to jail ahead of a court appearance scheduled on Wednesday. 

    Ruggs had reportedly "showed signs of impairment," according to police, after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the victims Toyota Rav4, which then burst into flames, resulting in the woman's death. 

    The possible sentence of a DUI causing death is two to 20 years in state prison, while for reckless driving it's one to six years, with probation available. 

    Ruggs attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that they would be investigating the crash on behalf of their client and "ask everyone to reserve judgement until all of the facts are gathered." 

    The Raiders first-round draft pick in 2020, Ruggs had accumulated 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season in helping the Raiders to a 5-2 record.

    He was tied for second in the NFL in yards-per-catch average with 19.5, and was the Raiders leader in receiving yards on the season. 

